Rain might trigger fourth engine penalty for Hamilton this weekend

Oct.8 - Lewis Hamilton has played down the chances he will have to tumble down the Turkish GP grid as a result of an unscheduled engine change.

After title rival Max Verstappen took a similar grid hit at Sochi, it is now reported that Mercedes may soon need to fit a fourth power unit to Hamilton's car to avoid reliability trouble.

The seven time world champion said on Thursday when asked about the engine change: "I don't know yet. I haven't seen the telemetry.

"At the moment we have the number 2 and 3 engines still and no changes are foreseen, but everything can change quickly," Hamilton added.

Indeed, it could be the weather that triggers the change as soon as this weekend, with team boss Toto Wolff admitting that it could make sense "if it rains".

As for Hamilton's mental state, he insists that winding down between races amid the super-intense 2021 battle is "easy" because he has "many other interests".

"It's not about ignoring the pressure, because it is there, but it's the ability to accept what comes. All you can do is prepare yourself in the best way and then it will be what it will be."

Curiously, Red Bull's Verstappen is giving off similar vibes in Turkey, insisting that whether he finishes first or second in 2021 "will not change my life".

"Even if we finished second, I think we would still have had a great season," said the Dutchman.

"I enjoy what I do and I think that is also very important. So, for me, there is not much to worry about, really," Verstappen is quoted by Dutch media.

F1 veteran and two-time champion Fernando Alonso believes Verstappen's claims about not feeling the pressure are genuine.

"We're all different when it comes to dealing with pressure," said the Spaniard. "But it doesn't seem like a big deal for Max."

Please share this on social media:

Check out more items on this website about: