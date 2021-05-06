Promoter not ready to confirm next year's Russian GP track switch

May 6 - The promoter of the annual Russian GP has refused to confirm or deny speculation that the race will be relocated from Sochi to a new circuit in St Petersburg in 2022.

According to the reports, the race will take place at the new Igora Drive venue in 2022 before returning to Sochi the following year.

"The internet is a dangerous place," race promoter Rosgonki's chief Alexey Titov told Russian broadcaster Match TV.

"I am not ready to comment on the rumours. All I can say is that we were very lucky last year as we managed to hold the event very efficiently and safely, taking into account the coronavirus.

"There were flaws but we will take them into account and this year try to make the event even safer," he added.

Titov said he is hopeful that despite the ongoing covid crisis throughout the world, the Russian GP should return to normal in 2022.

"We hope that most of the restrictions will be lifted by the end of the year," he said.

"This means that in 2022 we will be able to hold the grand prix with as close as possible to the familiar format with autograph sessions and maximum integration with Formula 1 itself and the opportunity to communicate with the fans."

