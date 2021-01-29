Possible next Imola GP will be ghost race again in April

Jan.29 - The 'ghost race' era in Formula 1 is not over yet.

Stefano Bonaccini, the president of the Emilia Romagna region in Italy, has admitted that Imola's new 18 April race will at best welcome "limited" numbers of spectators.

Imola was drafted in to fill the calendar slot following the cancellation of the scheduled round in China.

"We all hope that on that date it will already be possible to have the public in the stands, even if it is in a limited way," Bonaccini said on Thursday.

He also revealed that the official name of the race will be the 'grand prix of Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna'.

