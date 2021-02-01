Raikkonen says he still enjoys driving in F1

Feb.1 - Kimi Raikkonen says he is staying in Formula 1 because he still enjoys it.

Many were surprised when the 41-year-old, who is clearly the oldest and most experienced driver on the grid, signed up for 2021 after Alfa Romeo struggled for pace last year.

"Even if you drive for a top team, there is no guarantee that you can win races," the 2007 world champion told the Dutch magazine Formule 1.

"One team currently dominates and the other 18 cars have little chance, so it's always rare to win. But I still enjoy the driving and the work," he added.

"It's always trying to make the car faster or to drive better, and that's why I still do it and why I want to keep going," Raikkonen said.

"If I didn't like it anymore, I would stop. I would stop wasting my time travelling around the world.

"That's always the condition for me to continue - whether I like it," he added.

