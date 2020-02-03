Paul Ricard eyes 2021 winter testing

French GP venue Paul Ricard says it would like to host F1's pre-season testing early next year.

The six days of official winter running kicks off later this month at the now-customary pre-season venue in Barcelona.

But Paul Ricard circuit director Stephane Clair told f1only.fr: "We are candidates to host the winter tests. We dream about it and we discuss it.

"We already had a good chance that it would happen this year."





Clair said Barcelona ultimately got the job when a new one-year deal to rescue the Spanish GP at the same circuit was reached with Liberty Media.

"In the deal, F1 felt that Barcelona had given them a lot and it was normal for them to help by extending the race for one year with more winter testing," he said.

But Clair said he thinks the teams would be quite happy to test at Paul Ricard rather than Barcelona.

"In terms of climate and distance and data it makes no difference to them. What they especially don't want is to go to the other side of the world," he said.

