Next year's Imola race contract still not signed

Nov.5 - A new contract for a permanent Formula 1 race at Imola until 2025 is still waiting to be signed.

Italian race officials have secured the support of regional authorities, but it appears a deal with Liberty Media is not yet done - perhaps due to the local covid-related conditions.

"We hope the situation will improve, otherwise we will have to settle for 75 percent (circuit) capacity," Giancarlo Minardi, a figure well-known to the F1 paddock who is now president of the Imola circuit's board.

"At the moment, (Italian automobile club) Aci and the team that got the chance to have two grands prix in Italy are working hard to bring home the necessary contracts.

"I hope the people are able to overcome the impasse linked to the (covid) green pass and that the situation will improve in January," Minardi added.

"In that case it will be possible to use the lawn areas of the circuit that make the difference in filling a race track and aiming for record attendance."

Next year's Imola race date has been marked as subject to contract on the official 2022 F1 calendar.

Please share this on social media:

Check out more items on this website about: