Hulkenberg turns down McLaren Indycar seat for next season

Nov.5 - Nico Hulkenberg has issued a polite 'no' to the prospect of a career in Indycar.

The 34-year-old German, who lost his full-time Formula 1 seat at Renault at the end of 2019 and is now Aston Martin's reserve, tested for McLaren's Indycar team in Alabama recently.

"I can definitely confirm that these monsters are very difficult to drive. I probably need to go the gym more often," he smiled afterwards.

It was reported that McLaren could offer Hulkenberg some one-off outings in a third car next year, before adding a full-time third entry to its team for 2023.

But Hulkenberg is pulling out of the opportunity.

"It was exciting to test an Indycar two weeks ago and I am grateful to Arrow McLaren SP," he announced on social media.

"However for personal reasons I decided not to go ahead with it. (I'll) keep you posted on my future plans."

Please share this on social media:

Check out more items on this website about: