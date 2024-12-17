Montezemolo Urges F1 to Revive Racing Spirit and Duels

Dec.17 - Regulators should go easier on Formula 1 drivers to accelerate the "emotion" of the sport.

That is the view of former long-time Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo, whose reign at Maranello spanned the Niki Lauda, Gilles Villeneuve, Michael Schumacher, and Fernando Alonso eras.

He told Rai Gr Parlamento radio that Formula 1 is too concerned these days about policing every driver indiscretion, including hard racing and 'track limits'.

"F1 should be made up of healthy duels," said the 77-year-old. "What would they have done in the duel between Villeneuve and (Rene) Arnoux? Would they have put them in jail?

"I think today, we are exaggerating, both in terms of physical contact and in going beyond the lines of the track. In other words, Formula 1 is becoming a precision watch.

"But we must leave room for emotion, courage and the ability of the drivers to not obsess about millimetres. It is one of the points on which to reflect and change things a bit."

Montezemolo was also asked about the return to Formula 1 this year of another prominent Italian - Flavio Briatore. The flamboyant 74-year-old is now a powerful advisor at Alpine.

"No one should forget that Flavio worked miracles with Benetton," he said. "Luca de Meo made the right choice in taking him to Alpine, and I'm happy for him, even if the road to victory is long.

"I've seen some good races by (Pierre) Gasly, but it's not enough. However, I think that next year they will improve."

