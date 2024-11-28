Mick Schumacher Bids Farewell to Mercedes & Eyes 2025 Racing Comeback

Nov.28 - In a move that signals his determination to return to the racing spotlight, has announced his departure from the Formula 1 Team at the end of the 2024 season. The 25-year-old German, who has served as the team's Reserve Driver for the past two years, is now setting his sights on a full-time return to competitive racing.

Schumacher joined Mercedes in 2023, seamlessly integrating into the Brackley-based team and contributing behind the scenes with his simulator work and trackside feedback. His expertise extended beyond Formula 1, as he also made waves in the World Endurance Championship this year, securing Alpine's maiden podium finish at Fuji, Japan.

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff was full of praise for Schumacher's contributions, emphasizing the impact of his work. "Mick's dedication and professionalism have been invaluable to our team. Whether in the simulator or providing on-track input, he has gone above and beyond to support our efforts. From the moment he arrived, he became a respected and well-liked figure among everyone at Brackley and Brixworth," Wolff remarked.

However, Wolff acknowledged that Schumacher’s true passion lies in racing. "Mick is a racer at heart, and his performances, both in F1 and endurance racing, prove he belongs at the top level of motorsport. While we’re sad to see him leave, we support his ambition to focus fully on racing again."

For Schumacher, the decision reflects his hunger to get back to the cockpit. "These past two years have been incredibly insightful, and I’m grateful to Toto and the entire Mercedes team for the experience. But my heart is in racing, and it’s time for me to commit 100% to competing on track. That’s where the real magic happens," he shared.

As the 2024 season draws to a close, all eyes will be on Schumacher’s next move. Will he return to Formula 1, continue making strides in endurance racing, or explore a new avenue in motorsport? Whatever the path, one thing is certain: Mick Schumacher is ready to make his mark once again.

