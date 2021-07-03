Mercedes team boss admits new parts will come next GP
Jul.3 - Toto Wolff has finally admitted that Mercedes' development efforts for the 2021 car have not stopped completely.
The team boss caused a stir a week ago by insisting that despite Max Verstappen's dominance, Mercedes will not spend "another minute" trying to develop the current car at Brackley.
However, his technical chief James Allison then said new parts are in fact in the works.
"We are no longer working on this year's car in the wind tunnel," Wolff insisted in Austria. "We are already fully concentrating on the 2022 Mercedes.
"But with the help of the CFD tools, we are trying to gain a better understanding of the currents around our car."
As for Allison's promise of new parts, Wolff added: "There won't be any more big changes. But we do have something coming for Silverstone."
Check out more items on this website about:
Of course they're coming. Who really took what Toto said previously seriously?
Absolutely, Jaxman, 'stone is a huge race for your hero. Not sure, though, that body upgrades will overcome RB's power advantage. By the way, do you have the Heathrow to Silverstone taxi contract? Should make your year after the Monaco disaster.
Scan the McLaren again
Sorry Setzer, I don't get the reference???
Copy it learn something
Setzer, I hadn't watched quali when I read this post. I get it now. Yippee for McLaren.
I think the taxi operator your referring to, has had his licence revoked by the authorities and will no longer be able to work as a taxi firm .