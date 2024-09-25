Logan Sargeant’s Next Move: IndyCar Test After F1 Struggles

Sep.25 - Logan Sargeant could kick-start his stalled motor racing career in Indycar.

The 23-year-old American's 37-grand prix career in Formula 1 ended after the Dutch F1 GP one month ago, when Williams replaced him with Franco Colapinto.

The Meyer Shank Indycar outfit announced this week that Sargeant will test for the team at the private Thermal Club track in California in November.

Sargeant struggled to shine in Formula 1 since making his debut last year, but James Vowles - the Williams boss who decided to drop him - insists he has strengths.

"One of the strengths that's underrated in his regard is he has a huge mental resilience," he said recently.

"He takes a punishment in the media - in the world, really - almost weekend on weekend. But when it comes the following weekend, he's cleared his mind of that.

"It's not that he hasn't progressed. I think he's matured a lot as a driver. He's able to deal with the pressure and what comes at you much, much better.

"We have to remember that we have the top 20 drivers in the world fundamentally competing on a world stage. And he's ending up something akin to a few tenths off. And that's not a large amount," Vowles added.

"That still puts you in good stead for the remainder of the world."

