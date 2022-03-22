Jeddah attacks will not stop F1 race according organisers

Mar.22 - Organisers of this weekend's Saudi Arabian GP have played down suggestions the Formula 1 race may need to be cancelled.

With Sochi already axed over the Russia-Ukraine conflict, many have suggested that Iran-linked attacks on the Saudi capital city Jeddah - where the race is taking place - should trigger a similar cancellation.

Worse still, the most prominent attack was on an Aramco facility, with the 2022 Saudi Arabian GP and the Aston Martin team both prominently sponsored by the Saudi oil company.

But the race organisers told us: "This incident has no bearing on the race weekend.

"We are in constant contact with the relevant authorities and all necessary measures have been taken to ensure the safety of all visitors as well as participating personnel, staff and media."

