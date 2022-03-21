F1 'monitoring' instability in Saudi Arabia for next race

Mar.21 - A dark cloud has moved above this weekend's second round of the new 2022 world championship.

As Ferrari were racing to a popular 1-2 at the Bahrain season opener, reports were breaking about Saudi forces fighting off a "hostile air target" that had set its sights on the capital city Jeddah.

Jeddah is scheduled to host its second night street Formula 1 race this weekend.

Already, reports were circulating that an oil distribution plant owned by Aston Martin title sponsor Aramco had been struck by Iran-aligned forces in the capital, and that several drones had also been destroyed.

Britain's Sun tabloid claims that Formula 1 authorities are "monitoring the situation".

The news also comes as F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali insists that he will have "no problem at all" replacing the axed Russian GP, thereby keeping this year's calendar at an unprecedented 23 races.

