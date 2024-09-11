Immediate Impact or Slow Build? Newey’s Aston Martin Role Divides Experts

Sep.11 - Two well-known Formula 1 figures are divided over just how quickly Adrian Newey can have a major impact at Aston Martin.

Christian Horner recently insisted that although the sport's most renowned technical brain stepped away from active duty at Red Bull some months ago, his absence could not possibly explain the team's fall from dominance.

"One man's input could never be so dramatic so quickly," said the Red Bull team boss.

And now that Newey has signed up at Aston Martin and will start full-time in early March next year, fellow engineer Toni Cuquerella warns that the Silverstone based team cannot expect an immediate boost.

"When Newey comes in," the former Ferrari and BMW engineer told DAZN, "don't think it will be an immediate impact.

"The Newey Aston Martin, possibly the 2026 car, will be a hybrid of the old team and the Newey team," added Cuquerella. "The 2027 car will be the first real Newey car."

However, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher completely disagrees. In fact, the German thinks Newey will start to have an impact almost immediately - and even before he officially starts work.

That is despite the fact that, at least in terms of design, the 2024 and 2025 cars will have nothing to do with Newey at all.

"I am very, very sure, although he may not be officially starting until next year, that Aston Martin will make a miraculous leap as early as next year. And maybe even by the end of this year," Schumacher told Sky Deutschland.

"Adrian has been spoiled by success," he added, "but he is also known for guaranteeing it. That must of course be his goal now. And he has everything he needs at Aston Martin for that."

Schumacher thinks Newey clearly lost all of his desire to stay at Red Bull once internal leadership turmoil started to spill into the public early this year.

"Newey needs certain conditions in order to do his work," said the 6-time grand prix winner, who knows the engineer well and even spends time away from the circuits with the 65-year-old and Newey's new 'manager' Eddie Jordan.

"He has to feel comfortable, he has to have absolute trust. He just wants to do motorsport," said Schumacher.

"He wants to have enthusiastic people around him who have no sensitivities, but only one goal - to build fast cars and win races."

