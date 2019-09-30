How should Ferrari manage their drivers?

A huge discussion has started on whether or not Ferrari should use team orders like they did in Sochi yesterday. Off course many people in the paddock had their opinion about how Ferrari is managing their drivers.
Sebastian Vettel has "no future at Ferrari", according to his former boss Dr Helmut Marko.
Despite having arguably the fastest car at present, Ferrari is now embroiled in a new team orders scandal after repeatedly asking Vettel to let Charles Leclerc past him at Sochi.
Leclerc, who started on pole, says he had an "agreement" to let Vettel slipstream him into the lead from third at the start so that Ferrari could lead one-two.
But in an episode that reminded many of Vettel's 'multi-21' debacle of 2013, the German refused to comply. However, fans later crowned Vettel 'driver of the day', and turned their ire at Ferrari's race-meddling.
"There's no reason for Ferrari to intervene in such a way. You can only hurt your own drivers if you put such orders on them," pundit Christian Danner told RTL.
1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve agreed.
"Vettel set his car up for the race and was much faster," he told Auto Bild. "Now Ferrari has a serious problem."
Villeneuve also told Sky Italia: "They didn't have to tell Vettel to return the place immediately like that. They then spent the rest of the race thinking about how to put Leclerc back in front. Karma punished them in the end. Vettel was faster today and deserved to stay ahead."
Red Bull's Marko, who until now has backed his former driver to bounce back into top form, commented: "Ferrari has managed to not win with the fastest car. And although he was the fastest man, they sacrificed Sebastian. He has no future at Ferrari anymore."
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, happy with the unexpected one-two but vowing to improve the 2019 car, said of the episode: "It shows that managing two drivers who are trying to win is not trivial. We did it as a team as well and still do occasionally and it's not easy. But in such cases, it is necessary to remember the function of the driver in the team and respect their desire to win," he added.
Vettal a wanker get rid now he costed that race poor Charles
Team Ferrari should not give team orders as every one who watched yesterday's f1 race could see, Vettel had the faster car. there own mistake cost the team good points.
Yes indeed' poor' Charles! He is already managing Ferrari and telling them what to do and make sure that he wins every race as he sees himself as the leader of the pack, he is a wolf in sheep's clothing and I am not sure that would endear him to lot of F1 fans. What was Vettel suppose to do? He was going faster than Charles and the team should have not interfered and asked him to let Leclerc through after couple of laps but he was right to change his mind as he was on the top and Hamilton was also well behind him.But to please moaner Charles, Ferrari pitted Vettel much later which allowed Charles to get ahead and irony of all this is that Hamilton was handed another victory as Charles could not catch him or Bottas so in the end Ferrari failed to win and scored far less points as Vettel paid the price for their mishandling of the situation.So moral of the story is while Ferrari allows this to happen enemy will strike and take the spoil! Shame on you Ferrari!
Now we know the Mercedes/Hamilton combine will take both 'Honours' this season surely the interest lies in who will be the first of the losers?
I say, just let them RACE as they seem fit, yes penalize them if they make dangerous moves, i think the fans have seen enough of this choreographed F1
David talking about wankers!!! hows your right hand feeling?????...fool
Well said Jack
I laughted and I lecried. I was never a big Vettel fan but on the one hand you have a 4 times WORLD champion experienced and definately the 2nd best driver verse a rookie who was luck to win 2 races. Ask stupid Ferrari who to back and they choice the rookie. Both Ferrari and leclerc have lost a lot of respect this weekend. RIP Ferrari
Wasn’t Charles supposed to help Seb in quali at Monza by “pulling” him after Seb did it for him? If so, could this be Seb’s way of a payback? Bottom line is they did not need to do this, Charles was well ahead of Hamilton (Norris even went ahead of him)
So, Ferrari managers need to be managed to effectively manage their drivers!?
Ferrari are getting to get rid of Vettal for red bull thank god Charles will win 2000 vettel is a wanker get rid of the pr*ck
Funnily enough, ever time I read your comments and see your name as the author of such nonsense. Your often quoted "Prick" in your badly spelt posts makes us think of you DM.
I just cannot understand Ferrari's logic! Any car in 3rd position on the grid will make use of the car on pole to "give him a tow". Why Ferrari had to agree with Leclerc to give Vettel a tow and later Vettel will give YOUR position back". Vettel had an excellent start, used the tow of the car in front of him (could have been any car), passed him and started doing fastest laps. He (Vettel) owes Leclerc nothing! Ferrari Management is causing unnecessary friction between their drivers with their really silly reasoning & orders.
All of us armchair critics and ringside vultures can now sit back looking forward to Japan for another scintillating 'race' and then critique every driver /team/manager until we bask in the warm glow of our assured self knowledge of F1 chicanery. I thought that this was a FANSITE(bah).
Let's remember that LeClerc has won a mere two races. Vettel is a four time world champion. LeClerc has NO claim to the number one driver position and is, in my opinion, a whiner who should try to grow up, listen and learn. As for the Ferrari meddling, I think they went too far. Vettel was sacrificed to the whining LeClerc. My love for Ferrari is quickly evaporating.