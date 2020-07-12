Hockenheim & Imola hope to host F1 races in 2020

Jul.12 - The bosses of two European F1 circuits are hoping to be the next to be added to the sport's 2020 'corona calendar'.

This weekend in Austria, Formula 1 announced that Mugello and Sochi have joined the now ten-race schedule, with others set to follow shortly.

And with the sport unlikely to travel to the American continent amid the pandemic, Hockenheim and Imola - not originally scheduled to host races this year - have emerged as new frontrunners.

"There is nothing new from our side," Hockenheim boss Jorn Teske insisted to DPA news agency.





"We have been in contact and we are in contact, but nothing has been specified yet," he added. "We are doing our job, but time is starting to be short."

Former San Marino GP host Imola, meanwhile, could become the third Italian venue alongside Monza and Mugello on the slowly-developing 2020 calendar.

"We are delighted that the news about Mugello is now official," said Imola boss Uberto Selvatico Estense.

"I see it as further increasing the Autodromo's chances of hosting a grand prix at the end of the season," he told Mediaset.

"We must continue to work in this direction, with the fundamental support of the institutions and the national sports authority."

Check out more items on this website about: