Glock: Ferrari scandal could trigger Vettel exit

The saga about the legality of Ferrari's 2019 engine could trigger Sebastian Vettel's exit from the team.

That is the view of former F1 driver and fellow German Timo Glock, who was asked by ran.de about quadruple world champion Vettel's expiring contract.

"I think it will also depend on what happens with how this Ferrari story ends," he said.

"I could imagine that it could be a reason for him to say 'That's it'."





When asked where Vettel, 32, might go instead, Glock answered: "Maybe McLaren.

"With Andreas Seidl they have a German boss with whom they're only going up lately. I can imagine he would certainly like to have an experienced German on the team."

Glock, now a DTM driver but also a F1 pundit for German television, thinks the scandal over the legality of Ferrari's 2019 engine could also cost Ferrari its boss.

"As is the way in this business, the one who is responsible has to take off his hat and go," he said, referring to Mattia Binotto.

"Because he knew exactly what was going on and would have to live with the consequences if something happens."

Don't forget to join our 2020 F1-Fansite Poule to win 2 GP tickets!

Check out more about: