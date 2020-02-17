Gasly keeps eye on Red Bull return

Pierre Gasly admits he is still keeping one eye on a potential return to Red Bull.

Although praised for his recovery after being demoted by the senior team mid last year, the Frenchman says he still wants to win races and the title.

"It's too early to talk about it, but of course I want to be in the fastest car available," he told Auto Bild after the spectacular Alpha Tauri launch.

"My personal goal is to fight for victories and championships in the future and obviously Red Bull can provide me with a car for that.





"But my head and my energy are currently completely at Alpha Tauri," the 24-year-old said. "We have a lot of work ahead of us."

Gasly also said he does not want to look back at why he was demoted by Red Bull.

"There were many unfortunate moments last year, but that's what happened. I cannot change the past, I can only influence the future," he said.

