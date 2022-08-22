Gasly 'free' to leave Red Bull after 2023 F1 season

22 August 2022 by    1 min read
Aug.22 - Pierre Gasly will be "free" to leave Red Bull after 2023, Dr Helmut Marko has revealed.

Frenchman Gasly, 26, has been pushing Red Bull to re-promote him from the second team AlphaTauri - but the energy drink-owned stable has confirmed that he is staying put for 2023.

"We have a good relationship," Marko is quoted by the French edition of motorsport.com.

Dr Helmut Marko and Pierre Gasly on the grid (Photo by Josh Kruse/Scuderia AlphaTauri)

"As a leader, he has had a lot of success with AlphaTauri in recent years. But Yuki (Tsunoda is already at his level in terms of lap speed and also in the race.

"Regardless, we improved Gasly's contract financially, even though we shouldn't have," the 79-year-old Austrian added. "Perez's contract means he (Gasly) cannot go to Red Bull in 2023.

"Starting from 2024, he is free," said Marko.

