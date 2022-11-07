Former F1 driver thinks drivers should stop 'snitching'
Nov.7 - German racing legend Hans-Joachim Stuck has told Formula 1 drivers to stop "snitching" on their rivals.
The phenomenon has emerged largely due to the ongoing 'track limits' controversy, with drivers complaining on the radio about transgressions they witness whilst at work in the cockpit.
"I don't agree with what they're doing because of the track limits," Stuck, a former F1 driver and three-time Le Mans winner, told Servus TV.
"I won't name names, but I wouldn't say over the radio that this driver or that driver has exceeded the track limits. That's pure snitching," the 71-year-old charged.
"The boys should instead step on the gas. That's my opinion.
"The drivers don't have to go to have a coffee after the race - because they're racing! And sometimes you just have to let the race be a race."
I agree. IMO the running commentary that was provided by Louise during the Mexican race was really a sour grapes rant, because he couldn't catch Max! I mean, he was on the verge of being penalised for exceeding rack limits and he was playing the psychological game against the car in front. It's one of the down sides to drivers having two way radios in the cars. We really don't want to listen to that type of raving by Louise or anyone else!
Oh I don't know , I kinda like the desperation in Lalas voice, makes me feel all warm and happy inside