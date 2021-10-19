Fittipaldi says Indycar now better to watch than F1

Oct.19 - Indycar is now "better than F1", according to legend of motor racing Emerson Fittipaldi.

The 74-year-old Brazilian is uniquely placed to comment, having won two Formula 1 titles, two Indy 500 crowns, and the title of Indycar's predecessor CART.

He now lives in Italy, where his 14-year-old son - also called Emerson - is making his way up the single seater ladder.

"It's best when there's a coach between the child and the dad," Fittipaldi laughed. "When dad coaches, that's a problem."

Fittipaldi Junior's ultimate destination, however, may not be Formula 1, but Indycar - which his dad admits is his favourite series to watch at present.

"I was talking to Zak (Brown) and I said what Indycar is doing is fantastic and much more exciting to watch than any other form of racing.

"It's better than F1," he said.

"Sometimes the races are too late for us to watch, but my son goes crazy watching - he loves it. At 14 years old, he's going crazy about it."

