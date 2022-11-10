Fittipaldi says Alonso is correct about Hamilton's F1 title wins
Nov.10 - F1 legend Emerson Fittipaldi has sided with Fernando Alonso over a recent spat with Lewis Hamilton.
Two-time champion Alonso recently suggested that Max Verstappen's back-to-back titles were worth more than many of Hamilton's seven world championships.
"I have a lot of respect for Lewis, but still it is different when you win seven world titles when you only had to fight with your teammate," Alonso told De Telegraaf.
Hamilton hit back with a cryptic photo tweet of the pair as 2007 McLaren teammates, along with a simple 'thumbs up' emoji.
"It's definitely interesting to see the comments that are made, but it doesn't really matter. That's why I just gave the thumbs up," said the Mercedes driver.
Another two-time champion, however, has sided with Alonso.
75-year-old Emerson Fittipaldi, who won his titles in 1972 and 1974, was asked by Vegas Insider to comment on the spat.
"Very difficult to analyse but the point that Fernando mentioned has merit because now it is extremely competitive," the Brazilian said.
"Much more than when Lewis was winning the championships, that was against his teammate. Now, you have Max who is against a lot of different people. If you think about it, yes, Fernando is correct."
"The level, the gap among the top five cars in any qualifying this year is very close. Much closer than when Lewis and Nico (Rosberg) or Lewis and (Valtteri) Bottas were there. They were quite superior to the field.
"Now the field is very close. I like it now."
Emo is so correct! The phenomenon of Mercedes Benz dominating F1 became boring. It's great to see a number of cars now with a chance of winning and being competitive, great to see Ferrari back being competitive with Red Bull as well as Alpine and McLaren becoming more competitive too.
Not taking anything away from Louise's efforts and driving skills, but she did have the most dominant car during that period! It really was hers to lose.
Seriously - its so competitive that Max has it won by Singapore and he's going to smash the win in a season record. Red Bull now have the dominant car - we'll see the difference is that Max will never have a bteam mate allowed to challenge him - so if you the Merc dominance was boring you ain't seen nothing yet. And to say Max win last year is any thing other than an affront to any self respecting sports fan is to live in some wierd delusional denial. And getting off on calling Lewis her - me thinks you have some serious issue's Ol'Smokey
It's so true, Max's first championship went to the very last race and his second one was sooo hard with ferrari and perez fighting so hard and not bottling their strategy every change they get or having unreliable cars (ferrari) that he wrapped it with 4 races to go. True, it's much better than Lewis having to fight until the end on multiple occasion. But yeah, they world champion so they can say whatever, it doesn't change the fact that it's 7 and they only have 2 with absollutely no chance to increase that number
I get it, but please explain Lewis's (Mercedes) dominance. Wrapping up championships by COTA, Starting grid penalties and still finishing on the podium. Does Lewis win without Mercedes? Probably not. Mercedes dominance hurt Lewis's claim of being the best of all time. Hat's off to Mercedes, shameful the rest of the teams were so far behind in development.