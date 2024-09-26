Ferrari's Fastest Car Falls Short Again Under Singapore Lights

Sep.26 - Ferrari utterly failed to deliver in Singapore, according to former team driver Fernando Alonso.

The Spaniard, who now races for Aston Martin, predicted that Ferrari would be the pacesetter under the city-state's floodlights.

Carlos Sainz, however, crashed out of Q3, while Charles Leclerc had his final qualifying time deleted for track limits.

"I don't want to blame anything or anyone," said team boss Frederic Vasseur, "but when you're in the middle of the grid, it's quite difficult to make up positions."

In his much less competitive Aston Martin, Alonso outqualified both red cars and ultimately finished the race P8 - just behind Sainz and three positions behind Leclerc.

"I think we should have finished P15, but we are eighth, two seconds behind a Ferrari," said the 43-year-old former two-time champion.

"Good points, but still not great speed."

As for Ferrari, Alonso insisted: "The Ferraris probably should have won this race. They were the fastest car this weekend."

