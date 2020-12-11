Ferrari stuns F1 paddock with management news

Dec.11 - Ferrari has stunned the F1 paddock in Abu Dhabi with the latest news about its upper management.

First, it emerged that Mattia Binotto left the Arab island because he is unwell - although the Maranello team insists it is not covid-19.

A source in the Italian media said Ferrari's team boss is not gravely ill and will work from home instead of Maranello.

But then the biggest shock was announced - Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri has suddenly stepped down from both Ferrari and Philip Morris for "personal reasons".

A spokesman told Bloomberg that Camilleri's recent covid-19 illness was not the "main reason" for the resignations. Ferrari president John Elkann has stepped up as interim CEO.

"I know it was not an easy decision for him, but as is always the case with such important decisions, we must fully respect it," said Elkann.

Finally, as he races out his career with Ferrari this weekend, Sebastian Vettel has revealed that he never had a great relationship with team boss Binotto.

"We respect each other a lot, but there was never the kind of love that is the basis of some kinds of relationships," the quadruple world champion told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Check out more items on this website about: