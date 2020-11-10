F1 launches provisional 2021 race schedule with 23 races

F1 has announced the provisional race calendar for next season. The 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship which will be submitted to the World Motor Sport Council for approval.

F1 is planning for 23 events and also wants to plan the races with fans that provide an experience close to normal.

The biggest change is off course the widely discussed new Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at Jeddah. If we can get control of the COVID-19 virus and everything will go as planned, it will be the 22nd race of the season.

Other changes are that the Dutch Grand Prix has moved to early September and the Mexican GP is switched with the time slot of the US GP.

The race in Vietnam is yet to be confirmed and will hopefully be driven for the first time on April 25th.

Formula 1 also says it will continue to work closely with their promoters and partners and they look forward to the start of the season on the 18th March 2021 in Australia.

No one knows when the schedule will be final. Here you can find the complete provisional 2021 F1 Schedule.

