F1 eyes reduced DRS influence for next year

Dec.12 - Formula 1 is considering shortening various DRS overtaking zones for the 2023 season.

A goal of the new technical rules that debuted last year was to improve the quality of the racing and the chances of overtaking.

But many think the existing drag reduction system (DRS) innovation, enabling chasing drivers to open their rear wings within designated zones, actually made passing too easy.

"At some places we may have to reduce the DRS zones," FIA technical director Nikolas Tombazis told motorsport-total.com.

"We don't want overtaking to be inevitable or even easy. It still has to be a struggle. We have to find the right balance there."

Departing F1 managing director Ross Brawn agrees: "We know that the fans don't like it when a driver just opens DRS, drives past and then opens a gap.

"I think in an ideal world, DRS would only be used to get close enough to someone in order to launch a decent attack," he added.

"I think we shouldn't be afraid of reducing DRS in places like Monza because it seems a bit like getting behind someone, pushing a button and going past."

