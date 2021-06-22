F1 CEO hopes to see full grandstands during next Austrian GP

Jun.22 - Formula 1 is hoping for "completely full" grandstands in Austria next weekend.

However, local authorities in charge of the region surrounding the Red Bull Ring have only approved a crowd of 15,000 for the first leg of the double-header this weekend.

"The sophisticated concept contains strict measures for health protection," the authorities announced.

That 'concept' involves five clusters of 3,000 spectators around the circuit in Zeltweg, the strict allocation of seats and parking, and mask-wearing.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said it was "great" to see 15,000 spectators also able to attend last weekend's French GP at Paul Ricard.

"Now we hope that there will already be a lot of spectators for the first race in Austria, and a week later we see stands that are completely full," he said.

"If we comply with all of the safety requirements set by each country, then we will see more spectators at the following grands prix.

"That will be the perfect complement to such an exciting season."

However, some F1 team officials admitted at Paul Ricard that they fear the sport's plans for a full 23-race calendar may be wishful thinking.

"We have discussed this plan with the teams," Domenicali insists.

"23 races is our goal, and we will do whatever is necessary to realise it. When the season is so interesting, we don't want to miss a single race."

