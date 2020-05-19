Ecclestone: Mercedes 'should consider' Vettel

Mercedes "should consider" signing up Sebastian Vettel for 2021.

That is the view of former F1 supremo and Vettel confidante Bernie Ecclestone, who only recently advised the German to snub a "super top team" for 2021 and instead "build" up a midfielder like Renault.

But Ecclestone now tells f1-insider: "In the current situation, Mercedes should consider engaging a German hero like Sebastian.

"It would create an emotional boost for the employees and also send positive signals to the outside world. The PR effect of Vettel at Mercedes would be mega," the 89-year-old added.





Ecclestone said he is not surprised Vettel's relationship with Ferrari broke down.

"There was never the same magic between him and Ferrari as there was with Michael Schumacher and the Italians," he said.

"The team and the management were never behind Vettel in the same way as they were behind Michael," Ecclestone added.

