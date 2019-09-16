Ecclestone: F1 doesn't need 'big changes'

Ecclestone: F1 doesn't need 'big changes'
Bernie Ecclestone

Written by Melanie van de Brug

Bernie Ecclestone has urged F1's new bosses to resist making radical changes.

"The last few races were like Formula 1 should be," said the sport's former supremo. "If it stays like that then I see no reason why it can't be as popular as it used to be."

Liberty Media took over from 88-year-old Ecclestone in 2017, and is now looking to implement big changes for 2021.

But Ecclestone told Auto Motor und Sport: "I see no reason for big changes. If so, then they should go back to naturally aspired engines. But there's no courage for that."


Actually, Liberty plans to introduce a budget cap, and further cut costs by limiting the teams' technical freedoms.

"We don't need a budget cap," Ecclestone insists. "If the technical regulations are well written, there's no reason for that."

As for limiting freedoms, Ecclestone insisted that "technical competition is the DNA of Formula 1. If we lose that, we lose Formula 1. If you cannot afford Formula 1, you should stay at home," he added.

The Briton is also opposed to the continuing expansion of the F1 calendar. There are 21 races in 2019, 22 in 2020, and there could be 24 or 25 in 2021.

"Definitely too many," Ecclestone said. "16 is enough. The more races there are, the more the product is devalued.

"If there were 16 races, the organisers would have to pay more, but they would. Because their event would be all the more exclusive."

What Ecclestone does support is the reduction in driver penalties for on-track clashes.

"Let them race! If you stop them, they are no longer racing drivers," he said. "I think the stewards relaxed a bit recently, but they could relax even more."

