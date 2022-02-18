COTA announces new five-year F1 deal

Feb.18 - Circuit of The Americas is thrilled to announce a five-year extension with Formula 1®. As the highest-grossing weekend in Austin, the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix brings energy and undeniable buzz to the city that’s impossible to match.

The sport returned to the US in 2021, following a break due to the pandemic, to a huge reception with a record-breaking crowd in Austin that witnessed Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton battle it out.

The first F1 race at COTA took place in 2012 with fans in attendance watching Lewis Hamilton take victory with McLaren. Since then, the race has gone from strength to strength culminating in last year’s race with crowds nearly four times the number seen in 2012.

“The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix has become one of the biggest and greatest events in the world. We are extremely proud it has found a home in Texas - at Circuit of The Americas - and are grateful to the millions of fans who visited us over our first decade,” said Bobby Epstein, Founding Partner at Circuit of The Americas. “We knew Austin, along with our neighbours in San Antonio and beyond, would be welcoming hosts - and they proved it! Thanks to everyone in the Formula 1 community for supporting our endeavours and rewarding our hard work. We are glad to have renewed our commitments and look forward to many more years of World Championship racing, entertainment, and fun.”

“We are thrilled to be announcing the extension with the Circuit of The Americas ahead of the exciting new 2022 season. I want to thank the promoter for their ongoing dedication and enthusiasm for Formula 1 where together we are continuing to grow the excitement around our sport in the US following the huge success of Netflix, the work of ESPN, and the incredible season we had in 2021,” said Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1®. “Austin is a great city, and the track is a favourite for all the drivers, and we cannot wait to be back in October for more action and entertainment.”

