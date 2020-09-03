Claire Williams will resign as team principal after Italian GP

Sep. 3 - Today Williams Racing’s Deputy Team Principal, Claire Williams announced that she is to step down from her role with the team following the conclusion of the Italian Grand Prix this weekend.

The daughter of team founder Sir Frank Williams officially started her job as Deputy Team Principal in March 2013. She had her ups and downs and because the team has been sold on a very deep low, she says she decided to step away, but probably had to go.

In her first year as Deputy the Williams team also was on a low. Not a single podium was scored and the best place finish was an eight place in Austin. The team ended up as 9th on the constructors championship table.

In the next two season 2014 & 2015 she experienced a high period at Williams. The team ended up two times in a row as 3rd in the championship and the future looked very bright for the Formula 1 racing team from Grove. The good old Martini sponsor even signed a contract to be the title sponsor and the high period ended in 2017. The next 2 season they were the slowest team.





In the official press release of today Claire said: “I have taken the decision to step away from the team in order to allow Dorilton a fresh start as the new owners. It has not been an easy decision but it’s one I believe to be right for all involved. I have been enormously privileged to have grown up in this team and in the wonderful world that is Formula One. I have loved every minute and will be forever grateful for the opportunities it has given me. But it’s also an incredibly challenging sport and I now want to see what else the world holds for me. Most importantly, I want to spend time with my family.

“I would like to thank Dorilton for their support and for understanding my decision. I would also like to thank our fans who have stuck by us through thick and thin. Our people at Williams have always been family, they have kept me motivated during the difficult times and it is them who I will miss the most. It is my genuine hope that the process we’ve gone through brings them the success they deserve. And finally, I would like to thank my Dad for everything he has given to the team, the sport and our family.”

In our all time F1 team ranking list you can see that the Williams team still has won more races than current team to beat Mercedes and is still the 3rd most successful team in Formula one history. Here you can find our all time F1 teams ranking list.

↓ ↓

Check out more items on this website about: