Carlos Sainz’s Father Praises Tough Williams Choice Amid Audi Offers

Oct.7 - Carlos Sainz's famous father says he has "respect" for his son's decision to sign with Williams for 2025.

Williams boss James Vowles said last week that he is not hurt by Sainz, 30, declaring that he might return to Ferrari some day, admitting the Grove based team is smaller and currently not as competitive.

"Carlos comes with not only the ability to drive the car quickly, but also the ability to lead the team forward," he told Marca sports newspaper.

"Today, I need with and around me who are able to understand what excellence looks like. And that is not easy to find on the grid."

Both Vowles and Sainz insist they are convinced that Williams is a team of the future, even though the 3-time Formula 1 race winner turned down solid parallel offers from Audi and Alpine.

When asked how he feels about his son's eventual decision, Carlos Sainz senior told Marca sports newspaper: "Well, I was always by his side in this.

"This year has been a difficult one for him, where even before the season started the (Lewis) Hamilton to Ferrari story came up. As a father, both myself and my nephew gave Carlos a hand, looking at all the possible options. My role hasn't changed in that."

However, months ago, the 62-year-old Sainz publicly declared that his son should seriously consider joining Audi's new F1 project - especially given his own history at the Dakar rally with the German brand.

"It was his decision and we have to respect it," Sainz senior declares. "It was not an easy decision, nor a clear one. There were three or four options and in the end he is the one who had to decide his future and we support him as much as possible. And that's what we've done.

"Williams is a project that is going up. At the end of this season it has started to go better and we have to hope, and we trust in it, that next year this upward trend will continue," he added.

Sainz's father, a two-time world rally champion, thinks the departing Ferrari driver will also play a leading role in Williams' push towards the top.

"Carlos has left a good impression at all of the teams he has been with, with his work and his know-how," he said. "The teams have improved after he arrived and that is what is important for a professional and what should always be demanded of him.

"I think that in this respect, Carlos is a serious driver who is very clear about where he is going."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: