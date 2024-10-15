Buenos Aires F1 Bid Gains Momentum, Argentina Prepares for 2025 Race

Oct.15 - Argentina's bid to join the Formula 1 race calendar is gaining momentum.

Two weeks ago, bolstered by improving economic conditions in the country and 's meteoric debut, sports minister Daniel Scioli declared that "Argentina is ready for the return of Formula 1".

It wasn't just hot air. Scioli told Buenos Aires radio station LR6 Radio Mitre that he has a meeting lined up with F1 owner and the FIA on the Friday of the in Sao Paulo early next month.

"We have a meeting scheduled in Brazil on the subject of Formula 1," he said. "On November first, I will be in Sao Paulo with the president of Liberty, who is responsible for organising these events, and with the president of the .

"Argentina is prepared to bring F1 here, with private investments. We are going to explain why they should come to our country.

"We are going to move forward with this project since we have the conditions to host an event of such global impact and job creation," Scioli added.

He admits that Argentinean rookie Colapinto's impressive mid-season debut for has added fuel to the project.

"But for us, Formula 1 goes beyond Colapinto," he said. "The Buenos Aires race track is being modernised. We are already making progress on the necessary works to meet the requirements.

"Private companies want to cover all the expenses so that this event can come to our country. In addition, there is a strong investment from the city government."

The bad news for Argentina is that does not appear interested in Williams boss James Vowles' suggestion that Colapinto be loaned to the Audi-owned team in 2025 and 2026.

Vowles told : "If he doesn't get a place there, I'll have the best reserve driver in the sport. And we will continue to train him by testing him in old Formula 1 cars and letting him drive in the simulator."

