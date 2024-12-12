Dec.12 - In a swift response to swirling rumours, Brembo, the world-renowned braking systems powerhouse based in Bergamo, Italy, has categorically denied any claims of a rift with . The whispers, which surfaced on Thursday morning, December 12th, suggested a potential breakdown in their technical collaboration, but Brembo was quick to set the record straight.

The company, celebrated for supplying cutting-edge braking systems to every Formula 1 team, reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to Ferrari. Brembo confirmed that its partnership with the Maranello-based outfit remains as strong as ever and will continue into the upcoming Formula 1 seasons. This includes providing Ferrari with their state-of-the-art braking components, such as the highly sought-after carbon discs.

Brembo's swift dismissal of these "fake news" reports underscores the importance of its long-standing relationship with Ferrari, a collaboration that has been instrumental in pushing the boundaries of F1 innovation. As the motorsport world hurtles toward the 2025 season, fans can rest assured that Ferrari’s cars will continue to roar down the tracks with Brembo's braking expertise at their core.

This public denial not only silences baseless speculation but also reinforces Brembo’s position as a steadfast partner in Ferrari's pursuit of racing excellence. As rumours are put to bed, all eyes are now on Ferrari to deliver on the promise of a thrilling new season with Brembo braking systems firmly in place.

