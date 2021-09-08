Bottas reveals his new Alfa deal is for three years

Sep.8 - Valtteri Bottas has revealed that his new contract at Alfa Romeo is for a full three years.

Officially, the Swiss team is saying only that the current Mercedes driver has inked a multi-year deal starting in 2022.

"I will not comment on this further," team boss Frederic Vasseur told RTL.

However, 31-year-old Bottas has in fact confirmed the duration of his new deal.

"It's a relaxing feeling," he told Finnish broadcaster MTV.

"Everything is clear, and I know what will happen for the next three and a half years from now. It lifts a burden from the shoulders so I can focus on what I do."

It is unclear whether it is a fixed three-year term, or it involves 'options'.

"It depends on a few different things, but yeah - I will be there for at least three years," Bottas insisted.

"That was really important to me," the Finn explained. "My whole career here has been one year at a time, so it's good to have a project that really is for the longer term.

"There's no need to stress about my job as a driver for at least a few years."

Bottas says he drove for team boss Vasseur in Formula 3 and GP3, knows "a few of the guys" at the Sauber team , and sees "a lot of potential in Alfa and the future".

He is also delighted with Vasseur's assertion that he will be the lead driver.

"Now I can really make a difference," said Bottas. "The team has assured me that I am a bit like a project leader.

"Obviously, if you have more responsibility when you are saying something and it really happens, then yes it motivates you a lot."

In fact, Bottas claims he would have turned down Mercedes if the offer of another one-year deal for 2022 had been presented to him.

"Yes. If Mercedes had offered a multi-year contract, it would certainly have been the number one option. But for one year, I would have left."

He also said Alfa Romeo was a better option than returning to Williams.

"All I really have to say about that is that of course I try to choose the best deal for myself in every respect," said Bottas.

"In the conversations I was involved in, Alfa was the most convincing option. Williams has done well to move forward and I hope it continues for them."

