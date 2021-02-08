Audi eyeing F1 entry for 2025 season?

Feb.8 - Audi is reportedly eyeing a move into Formula 1, and according to a specialist media outlet, Red Bull's current partner Honda is already aware of the rumours.

Germany's Auto Motor und Sport claims that, pending the 2022 development 'freeze', negotiations between Red Bull and Honda about a handover of the engine operations for 2022 are now positively concluded.

However: "The negotiations apparently did not go very smoothly," revealed respected correspondent Michael Schmidt.

"According to our information, Honda wanted to make sure that data and design details were not passed on to third parties or future engine partners," he said.

"Apparently, word got out as far as Tokyo that Audi is interested in a Formula 1 entry from 2025. A collaboration with Red Bull is obvious," added Schmidt.

