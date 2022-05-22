Alpine will 'consider' re-signing Alonso says boss

May 22 - Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer says the Renault-owned team will "consider" re-signing Fernando Alonso for 2023.

As the two-time world champion's contract nears its end, rumours suggest Alpine might turn instead to reigning Formula 2 champion Oscar Piastri - with 40-year-old Alonso reportedly eyeing Aston Martin.

"I can imagine many things," team boss Szafnauer told El Mundo Deportivo newspaper when asked about Alonso's future at Alpine.

"We have not started to seriously consider things for next year because we are still so early in this season," he added. "But of course we have to consider Fernando.

"He is a great competitor and he is very integrated and happy with the team. And for those reasons We'd be very foolish not to consider extending his contract.

"But these kinds of decisions are made a little bit later in the year for all the teams," said Szafnauer.

He said he "understands" why Alonso has only scored 2 points so far in 2022 compared to 24 points for his younger French teammate Esteban Ocon.

"It's not Fernando's fault," said Szafnauer, adding that Alonso is also "intelligent" enough to know that Alpine is not quite ready to win races.

As for why the team is not ready to offer Alonso a new deal, however, he answered: "It's just because the timing of all of the teams means that traditionally things are done a little later."

