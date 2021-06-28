Alonso questions sense of second GP on same track

Jun.28 - Fernando Alonso has questioned the "sense" of staging a second consecutive race at the Red Bull Ring this weekend.

While many races this year were close and exciting, Sunday's event in Austria was clearly dominated by Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen.

And Alonso, the highly experienced two-time champion, thinks Formula 1 fans will see a similar outcome this weekend.

"For next weekend we will have to think about whether it rains or something, because the cars are going to be the same - we will see a similar weekend," the 39-year-old Spaniard said.

"On second thought, it doesn't really make much sense to do two grands prix on the same circuit, same cars, one weekend followed by another.

"But hey, we'll have to wait for the weather to hopefully help a little to create some uncertainty. If not, I think we will see a re-run of this race," Alpine's Alonso added.

Pirelli is moving to shake up the second race with a softer tyre allocation, but Alonso doesn't think that will be enough to turn around his fortunes.

"For us it will be another difficult weekend. A couple of points or a point will be the maximum," he said.

