F1 race director warned Red Bull about celebration burnout at finish?
Jun.28 - F1's governing body has warned Red Bull to advise championship leader Max Verstappen about celebratory 'burnouts' at the chequered flag.
On Sunday, having utterly dominated the first of two back-to-back races at Red Bull's own Austrian GP circuit, the championship leader slowed to a crawl in front of his teammates and crossed the finish line amid a burst of engine power and tyre smoke.
"Yes, I noticed it," F1 race director Michael Masi told reporters after the race.
"The situation was not quite suitable for that, so as soon as it happened I talked to the team and said that in the future we won't accept things like that."
23-year-old Verstappen, however, said he made sure his burnout was safe.
"I had enough time behind me anyway," he laughed.
"I did it all the way to the right as well, so I didn't get in anyone's way."
Article 43.3 of the Formula 1 sporting regulations state that, while drivers are permitted to display an act of celebration, it has to be done in a safe manner.
The clause states: ‘After receiving the end-of-race signal all cars must proceed on the circuit directly to the post- race parc fermé without any unnecessary delay, without receiving any object whatsoever and without any assistance (except that of the marshals if necessary).
‘An exception to Article 22.4 and to the above will be made for the winning driver who may perform an act of celebration before reaching parc fermé, provided any such act:
‘a) Is performed safely and does not endanger other drivers or any officials.
b) Does not call into question the legality of his car.
c) Does not delay the podium ceremony.’
