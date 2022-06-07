Alonso not pleased with latest F1 driver salary cap talks

Jun.7 - Fernando Alonso has revealed his opposition to the idea of a salary cap for Formula 1 drivers.

Max Verstappen's manager has already slammed the idea, but Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto says talks with Liberty and the FIA are already well underway.

"We are discussing it," he said, "but there is not a straightforward solution, especially for the drivers' caps on the salary.

"It will not be in the short term as we already have contracts in place, so it's a discussion, we understand it and we recognise it will take time, but certainly we will go through the process," Binotto added.

According to two-time world champion Alonso, however, the drivers have not been included in those talks so far.

"The drivers have always been left out on this subject," the Spaniard, who is the most experienced active driver in F1, is quoted by Sky Deutschland.

"I think they're using us more and more in Formula 1. We're doing more and more events, we're more in touch with the fans. They're asking more and more from us and they're benefiting from it.

"So we should be exempt from this capping," Alonso, 40, added.

