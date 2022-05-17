Full F1 Calendar in 2022

The Formula 1 season is in full swing, and we have already been through 5 of the 23 races. So far, it is Charles Leclerc driving for Ferrari that is in the lead, but there are still many races left, and everything can happen. This season has already given us many highly exciting races with both twists and turns. Let’s have a look at the full F1 calendar for the 2022 season.

Betting on F1

Having a calendar like this is great because you can note down when and where all the races will happen. It also makes it easier for you to bet, as you can plan out your own betting calendar that fits with the official one. Betting on F1 will make the races even more interesting to watch, as there is more at stake. you can bet online, for example at Zimpler casino. Before you start to bet, it is always a good idea to be up-to-date on what racers and teams have performed well, and even some predictions for the races to come.

Former races

We are already in the 8th week of this season's F1 races. Formula 1 races are always held on the weekend. Friday starts with practice, Saturday is qualification day, and then the official race is on Sunday. The 2022 season was kicked off on March 20, in Bahrain, on the Bahrain International Circuit. The weekend after was the time for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, on the Jeddah Street circuit. After one week’s break, the racers moved their cars to Australia, racing in Albert Park. After another weeklong break over Easter, it all started again in Italy, Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari. The most recent race was at the Miami International Autodrome, in Miami – for the first time.

Races to come

These were the races that have already happened, but luckily, there are many more to come. The full calendar for the future races:

Spanish GP on 22 May Monaco GP on 29 May Azerbaijan GP on 12 Jun Canadian GP on 19 Jun British GP on 3 Jul Austrian GP on 10 Jul French GP on 24 Jul Hungarian GP on 31 Jul Belgian GP on 28 Aug Dutch GP on 4 Sep Italian GP on 11 Sep To be announced GP 25 Sep Singapore GP 2 Oct Japanese GP 9 Oct United States GP 23 Oct Mexican GP 30 Oct Brazilian GP 13 Nov Abu Dhabi GP 20 Nov

We are all very excited to watch the upcoming races in F1 this season, and not the least to see who will stand as the grand winner of the Formula 1 2022 season.

