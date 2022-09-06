René Arnoux 2022 Beyond the Grid podcast interview

He fought one of F1’s all-time greatest duels, was often untouchable in qualifying, and his victories were celebrated by entire nations. René Arnoux spent a decade racing the likes of Gilles Villeneuve, Alain Prost and Niki Lauda. He raced and won for both Renault and Ferrari, leading the Scuderia to a world title in 1983.

René passionately and vividly talks Tom Clarkson through his remarkable career, remembering his epic wheel-to-wheel battle with his great friend Villeneuve in 1979, negotiations with Enzo Ferrari, his lost chance to become World Champion and his rivalry with Renault teammate Prost. Arnoux also picks the 2022 F1 driver he thinks is most like himself

