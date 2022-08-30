F1 Nation: 2022 Belgian F1 GP Review Podcast

What a win! From 14th on the grid, Max Verstappen blew the competition away to win in Belgium. How did driving an intelligent first lap set up his incredible victory, and how was he so much faster than his teammate and title rivals?

Tom Clarkson, Michael Schmidt from Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport and Swiss F1 racer Marc Surer discuss Verstappen’s dominance, and what it means for this F1 season and beyond. 10th place finisher Alex Albon gives us the set-up secrets behind Williams’ Spa speed, ageless Alonso and outstanding Ocon help Alpine pull further away from McLaren in the Constructors’ Championship, and the team discuss Oscar Piastri’s future and the potential impact on the rest of the 2023 driver market. Plus, we look forward to Audi’s arrival in F1 with Audi Le Mans-winner Alan McNish.

