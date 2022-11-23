Guenther Steiner 2022 Beyond the Grid podcast interview

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

‘I do this with passion. I like to work hard’. Guenther Steiner, Haas’ straight-talking Team Principal, has had plenty of hard work to do this year. From finding a new driver on the eve of the 2022 season, to replacing Mick Schumacher with Nico Hulkenberg for 2023, Steiner has made big calls to help Haas make big moves.

In great detail, he talks Tom Clarkson through his decisions, and how they’ll drive the team towards its goals. Guenther also gives his views on his fame, management style and even his merchandise. Plus insight into how F1’s smallest team go about their business, memories of an historic pole position in Brazil and reflections on Romain Grosjean’s Bahrain crash.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: