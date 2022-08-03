Williams team announces Albon for next F1 season & beyond
Aug.3 - Williams is excited to announce that Alex Albon will remain with Williams Racing into the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship and beyond. Their #23 has been confirmed on a multi-year agreement as they continue to push forward together, building upon an impressive start to life with the team.
After several standout performances so far this season, including the unforgettable drive in Melbourne that took him from P20 to his first points finish with Williams, the Thai racer has committed his future to us at Grove.
“It’s really exciting to be staying with Williams Racing for 2023,” Alex shared, continuing: ”and I look forward to seeing what we can achieve as a team in the remainder of this season and next year. “The team is pushing hard to progress, and I am really motivated to continue this journey and further develop our learnings together.”
