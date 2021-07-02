Wife reveals Zanardi is still unable to speak

Jul.2 - Alex Zanardi has still not regained the ability to speak, the former Formula 1 driver's wife Daniela has revealed.

At the end of April, 54-year-old Zanardi's son Niccolo told an Italian newspaper that his father is "conscious" and "gradually getting better" after his collision with a truck during a hand cycling race a year ago.

Zanardi's wife Daniela has now given a more detailed update about her husband's "very complicated" recovery.

"Alex is in a stable condition and working on his rehabilitation, with exercises for the body and the brain. He can communicate with us, but he cannot speak yet.

"After such a long time in a coma, the vocal cords have to regain their normal elasticity," she added, explaining that Zanardi is also yet to return home.

"I can assure you all that Alex fights like he always has. We are facing a huge challenge and a long journey," said Daniela.

