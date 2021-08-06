Why Is It So Hard To Bet On Formula 1?

Aug.5 - Formula 1, like every sport, has a lot of variables that influence who eventually wins the race. This is not an easy discipline even though some may think that it is only driving a car really fast. In this sport it isn’t only a driver who makes a difference.

There is a vehicle, pit stop team, other drivers, racetrack, weather, and who is the leader in the stable on whose success works the entire team, even other drivers in it. How do these and other variables influence our ability to predict who will win and bet properly on race results?

Drivers

They are the ones who get the prize and step on the podium. The steering wheel is in their hands and the fastest car engines in the world are under their command. It is a huge pressure and they need to have nerves made of steel and ability to keep their blood cold in emergency situations.

Being a Formula 1 driver is a rewarding thing to do, but also highly destructive for the human being since there is so much stress involved and races are risky. There are not many victims nowadays, but still there are some who lose their lives on track.

Such pressure might mislead even the best drivers in the world. That is why even when you think you place your bet on a 100% leader, you can have bad luck, because this particular day he might not be in the high spirits.

Vehicles

Cars are probably the most important after drivers. They are highly advanced and they are getting rebuilt almost every season. Having better technology than competition is always a perk for a stable and the driver.

Additionally, the newer the car, the safer it probably is for the driver. Times in which only the speed and steer-ability matters are far beyond, because no one will jump into a riding coffin anymore.

Having a good engine and all the systems are a big step towards the victory and it is a thing that needs to be taken into consideration by bettors, because even the best driver with a crappy car will not win the race. These kinds of miracles happen only in movies.

Team

There is a whole squad of people behind every driver on the track. He has constant radio connection with his team in his helmet. They are the ones who tell him when he needs to change tires, attack the opponent in front of them, or give up when the vehicle has malfunctioned.

In addition to the team, there is a squad of mechanics that are there ready to change tires and refill fuel in the matter of seconds. Checking the pit stop team might be a good idea when we have two prospective drivers for the victory and we need more information to bet on a better one. In Formula 1 these seconds might be decisive, because every second lost is hard to regain.

Racetrack

World is full of them, and there are no two identical places. Each and every track has its specific curves, straight parts and surface. Drivers have their favourite ones and the ones that they hate. Knowing if our chosen driver likes the track or not, and how he performed on it earlier in his career might be helpful in decision making on who we are going to place our money in betting.

There are tracks that are so hard that the outcome on them is often a huge surprise even for bookmaking companies in which you can place your bets like LVbet. Situation is even more challenging with relatively new tracks when it is hard to predict if a particular driver will perform well or not.

Weather

This is a variable that can’t be predicted in some parts of the world. On the tracks in the desert there is no such problem as rain, but the hot, dry surface with tiny pieces of sand is not perfect as well, and deadly for tires.

The worst situation is sudden rain that starts when the race has already started. Every driver, not only Formula 1 one, knows that the beginning of the rain is the most slippery part on the road. Checking the weather before the race is a good idea and when it is going to be rainy, check if our candidate for betting performs well in hard weather conditions, and if he has a vehicle ready for that.

Other drivers

This includes drivers from competitors, but also team members. Stables point out one leader and the whole team is working for his victory, even his colleagues, other drivers in the team.

They block competition behind, and inform if they see that competitors are going ahead and planning to attack the leader in front. If we can’t decide between the leaders, we can also check how aggressive in driving style the main competitors are and how accurate they are.

Conclusion

Betting on Formula 1 has a lot of variables to consider before placing a bet, and even though you think you’ve had everything in mind, there might be things you couldn’t predict like sudden rain, mental breakdown of the driver or vehicle malfunction.

