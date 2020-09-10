What should F1 betting fans know about the most popular betting bonuses?

When it comes to the most popular global sports, Formula 1 is up there with the best. This season is already shaping up to provide the usual mix of drama and racing action to fans. Many will up the excitement levels even more by also betting on F1 racing. The online betting sector is huge and generates billions per year in revenue. For F1 fans who like to bet on racing, the sheer convenience and usability of online sportsbooks makes them hard to beat.

Of course, if you are going to bet on F1 online, it is vital to carefully choose which sportsbook to use. One important thing to look for when doing this is what bonuses any give when you first sign up, or as an existing customer. These bonuses not only help sportsbooks stand out from their competitors but also give players extra to bet with.

But which are the most common bonuses worth knowing about? While more detailed information on bonuses can be found on bestbettingsites.co.uk, we give a brief roundup below.

No deposit bonus

There is no doubt that Formula 1, with its mixture of thrills and excitement, is the ideal sport for betting. While the 2020 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa result might have seen less action than usual, the usual competitive atmosphere should resume at the forthcoming Italian Grand Prix. If you are thinking of betting on the sport, you should certainly look out for a no deposit bonus. But how does this work? In simple terms, online sportsbooks give you money to bet with as soon as you open an account with them. This is before you even deposit your own funds into the account! As a result, you basically get free money to bet on F1 with, which is quite an attraction.





Deposit bonus

Although this sounds the same as a no deposit bonus, it works in a different way. It is also a bonus that can be applied in different ways by online bookies. Sportsbooks that offer this type of bonus may give you a set amount for free once you open an account and put some of your own money into it. You may, for example, get $10 off the bookmaker once you have deposited some of your own funds.

The other way in which this bonus can work is by means of a matched deposit bonus. If you deposit funds into your account when you sign up, you'll get the same amount to bet with from the sportsbook. So, if you put $20 into your account, you would get another $20 to bet with. What you choose to bet on it with is up to you! While race results are widely bet on, trying to predict the eventual championship winner is a popular market. As the current 2020 F1 standings show, this is hotting up and could well see Lewis Hamilton net another championship win.

Free bets

Free bets are a bonus that you may see offered by many online sportsbooks. It is called this because you do not actually use your own cash when placing bets with it. Instead, you use a credit that the sportsbook awards you, which is normally the same value as your previous bet. Sometimes you will find free bets included in a site's welcome bonus package. This will normally see new customers given a certain number of free bets at designated amounts. Free bets are available to use on most major sports but may sometimes be limited to specific events, such as F1, or certain markets/odds.

Money back bonuses

Money back bonuses can really help if a bet you put on does not come off. They work pretty simply and in the manner that the name suggests. If your bet loses and you meet the money back criteria, the bookie will return your stake in the form of credits or a free bet. You will find this kind of bonus at most online bookmakers and it is very useful for covering your losses if bets do not go your way.

Get to know your Formula 1 betting bonuses

Formula 1 continues to be one of the most watched and thrilling sports around. Indeed, it is now thought that F1 has 471 million followers globally, which is quite a figure. As well as following it, many fans will place a bet on the sport to make it more interesting. Before you do this, though, it is advisable to get up to speed with the most popular betting bonuses available. This will not only give you more money to bet with or free bets to use but also help you understand how bonuses work.

