Jun.24 - There was a fire just outside the Dutch F1 GP venue at Zandvoort on Tuesday.

De Limburger newspaper said flames and "thick, black smoke" hung above the circuit after piles of what appeared to be tyre barriers were set alight.

A circuit spokesman said: "A number of young people burned a number of tyre stacks in one of the parking lots on the outside of the circuit".

Emergency services brought the fire under control.





Check out more about: