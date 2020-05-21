Todt not worried about Ferrari 'veto' amid corona

FIA president Jean Todt is not worried Ferrari will wield its unique and controversial 'veto' to derail Formula 1's course through the corona crisis.

The most contentious measure - the reduction of the $175 million budget cap for 2021 - is finally set to be voted on after a delay and much discussion.

Although Todt has reserved the potential use of emergency powers to push through changes to protect the sport and its teams, Ferrari's historic veto power remains intact.

"I hope everyone will be able to demonstrate the common sense necessary to allow us to get the best outcome for the sport in such a delicate moment," the FIA president told Italy's Sky Sport.





"As far as I'm concerned, I'm not afraid of Ferrari's potential veto. I appreciate their history and their contribution to the sport, so I am equally convinced that they too will give us a hand," Todt added.

He was also asked about the future of departing Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, who as a 32-year-old quadruple world champion could actually retire at the end of 2020.

"Maybe he would be a good president of the FIA in the future, you never know," Todt smiled.

When asked about Vettel's current predicament, he added: "We must be more optimistic than that.

"Sebastian is one of the great talents of motor racing. It has been announced that he will no longer drive for Ferrari after 2020, but he will have many other opportunities.

"Any team that will take him will be very lucky," Todt said.

